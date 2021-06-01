Karan Mehra has been in the limelight for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. It was earlier reported that his marriage is falling apart with his wife, Nisha Rawal. But it was only yesterday that he opened up about his troubled marriage and revealed that all is well. Well, this morning came as a shock for all the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s fans as he was arrested for beating his wife. But, it looks like his onscreen son Rohan Mehra is finding it hard to believe this.

This morning the internet broke with the explosive and disturbing news of Karan getting arrested by Mumbai Police. The actor was detained after his wife Nisha filed an FIR citing domestic violence against him. Fans are definitely shocked by this, and so is his good friend and former co-actor Rohan. Keep reading further to hear what he had to say about this incident.

According to reports in Spotboye, talking about the ugly fallout between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal Rohan Mehra said, “I am extremely shocked to read the news. But I won’t like to comment on the matter at the moment as I feel it’s their personal life, and they only know what has gone wrong.”

Rohan Mehra added that Karan Mehra has always been very respectful towards everyone, “I know him since last 5-6 years, and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards everyone working with him on the sets, including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact, we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult, but there also he was the one who has always maintained his calm.”

Well, it is too hard to not agree with what Rohan said. There has never been a moment when Karan has lost his cool in front of the media or in public. It is indeed difficult to come to a conclusion unless the couple decides to open up.

Rohan Mehra further added, “Karan is just like his onscreen character (Naitik) in real life a good husband, son. I have also met Nisha, and he has always respected her a lot. She, too, is an amazing person. I just hope things get fine between them.” Well, so do we.

