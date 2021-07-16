Actress Sai Tamhankar plays a Muslim woman from Rajasthan in the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, and she had to learn Urdu as well as the Rajasthani dialect for her role.

“Although I’m familiar with Urdu, speaking chaste Urdu was new for me. After the year that we’ve had, I’m very fortunate to have such an important film of career stream over OTT. A lot has gone into making this film a moving entertainer,” says Sai Tamhankar, who recently starred in the popular Marathi web series Samantar 2.

The Laxman Utekar directorial, Mimi which also features Pankaj Tripathi, tells the story of a surrogate mother.

Previously, Kriti Sanon shared that she chose a realistic approach while portraying the various stages of pregnancy in the upcoming film Mimi.

“Being blessed with a great metabolism, I’ve always been able to eat whatever I want. Owing to this, it wasn’t easy for me to put on the kilos. From devouring the oiliest possible breakfast, to gorging on the sugariest of sweets, I had to stuff myself with way more food than normal,” Kriti recalled.

