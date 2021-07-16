Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday posted a new video clip with his daughter Inaaya.

In the video uploaded on the actor’s Instagram page, Kunal is seen taking a breezy stroll with daughter Inaaya Naumi on Marine Drive, Mumbai.

The little girl holds her father’s hand, and walks along the parapet separating the beach from Marine Drive. Inaaya is dressed in a grey T-shirt and pink dungree skirt, with matching pink sunglasses, pink slippers, and a face mask. While Kunal Kemmu is casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, black shorts, black cap, and black flip flop slippers.

Inaaya is the daughter of actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. She was born on September 29, 2017.

The video has the song “Hold my hand”, by Michael Jackson featuring Akon, playing in the backdrop.

Soha’s sister Saba wrote in the comment section: “Inni my Jaan. Keep holding her hand kk. Daddy’s mean the world to a daughter.”

Actress Shweta Tripathi commented with a heart emoji.

