Nothing can beat the hate Amber Heard has in her kitty right now. The actor who is reprising Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is one of the most hated celebrities on the internet and the intensity of hate refuses to decrease. So while she gets back on the sets of the franchise, her haters on the internet have been triggered again. And turns out the fans are more rigorous this time.

For the unversed, it was last year when Johnny Depp was fighting a Libel trial against a British Tabloid that called him a wife-beater. After he lost it, the actor had to face consequences. His fans rallied to Amber Heard’s castle then as they felt Warner Bros was being partial and was not letting Heard face the consequences. This started the movement to make the studio fire her. The fans are now more rigorously back at it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom title confirmation and James Wan confirming that Amber Heard is still a part of the film, fans have been demanding a boycott on the Aquaman sequel. A hater on Twitter wrote, “When I tell y’all Fuck Warner Brothers and every person related to the Making of Aquaman. We’re gonna boycott this movie so fucking hard and I’ll smile the highest when they realize how hard they fucked up.” Another wrote, “And that is why Warner Bros is over. The people know the truth and they demand #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. The best way to get it: boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 1+2. The industry needs clear messages sent by the ticket buyers – who just don’t show up any longer.”

One bashing the Warner Bros studio for keeping Amber Heard in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, a user wrote, “@warnerbros I don’t understand how you can not see the amount of people planning to boycott Aquaman 2 because you won’t replace a despicable abusive person. I don’t care how nice her boobs are, #FireAmberHeard !” Another wrote, “Please @wbpictures transfer the money of Amber Heard’s salary for Aquaman 2 directly to CHLA and Johnny Depp‘s bank account. No need for her to keep another seven million 😉 oof the boycott, can’t wait!”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

I'm not one to boycott movies but I refuse to go see Aquaman 2 if Amber is in it. Fuck that. As much as I was looking forward to it, not gonna waste my money on her. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Bethie (@Bethaboobs) June 21, 2021

Wow i feel so bad for #JasonMomoa , his movie doesn’t deserve the boycott its gonna get, but amber heard deserves it! Do to aquaman what they did to #solo!!! #BoycottAquaman2 #justiceforjohnnydepp https://t.co/KUzDOdwe1n — jeruhmyuh uhluhfuhluhluh (@Jeh_Reh_My_Uh) June 20, 2021

When I tell y’all Fuck Warner Brothers and every person related to the Making of Aquaman. We’re gonna boycott this movie so fucking hard and I’ll smile the highest when they realize how hard they fucked up https://t.co/WJKBFTPDyo — Char 🏳️‍🌈 (@charnelejgomez) June 19, 2021

And that is why Warner Bros is over. The people know the truth and they demand #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. The best way to get it: boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 1+2. The industry needs clear messages sent by the ticket buyers – who just don't show up any longer. — cinemask2021 (@cinemask2021) June 18, 2021

@warnerbros I don't understand how you can not see the amount of people planning to boycott Aquaman 2 because you won't replace a despicable abusive person. I don't care how nice her boobs are, #FireAmberHeard ! — Krystal Hillard (@the_music_gal) June 13, 2021

Please @wbpictures transfer the money of Amber Heard's salary for Aquaman 2 directly to CHLA and Johnny Depp's bank account. No need for her to keep another seven million 😉 oof the boycott, can't wait! — 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖉𝖞𝖓𝖆𝖒𝖔 (@thefordtweets) June 19, 2021

How are they bringing back Amber Heard for Aquaman 2. hope people Boycott that rubbish… money talks the most it seems, hope you guys do justice — Z𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕦𝕝 (@Jiyology) June 23, 2021

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below for!

