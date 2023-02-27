Hollywood’s one of the most popular rapper Drake is known for his rapping style, hit music and fashion blings. However, there were reports doing rounds that the artist might be taking a sabbatical or retirement from the music industry, which means it will be the end of an era. Now, in a recent media interaction, Drake responded on the same and shared it’s time for his ‘graceful exit’. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Drake hinting at his music break might be very disappointing for his massive fanbase, who loves and adores the rapper for who he is. Well, the good part is that he is not retiring fully, just taking a step back from the music industry.

In an interview with Lil Yachty published on his FUTUREMOOD Youtube channel, Drake opened up about taking a ‘graceful exit’ and shared, “Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Going further in the conversation, Drake added that after his massive successful career over the past decade, he feels there’s nothing left to even search or want. The Grammy award winner told Lil Yachty, “I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive competitive space.”

Further, the Hotline Bling rapper revealed while talking about his retirement, “I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does’. I’ll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete. I would love to just see what the next generation does. whenever that time is. So, I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly.”

Well, that’s a relief. What are your thoughts about God’s Plan singer Drake’s decision? Let us know!

