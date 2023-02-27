Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn are one of the most loved and adored couples. The duo has managed to keep their relationship private. They have been dating each other for the past six years and have diligently kept the intimate details of their relationship under wraps, However, when it comes to dishing out couple goals, they never miss a chance. Joe once revealed Swift’s reaction to s*x scenes in Conversations With Friends & her reaction was quite mature. Scroll below to read the details!

Well, Well! Joe Alwyn’s show Conversations With Friends has several s*x scenes and it was important for him to know Taylor’s reaction to it and of course, their fans were also curious to know how she reacted to it. In one of the interviews, he finally addressed it and revealed her reaction. Check out it below.

Once during an interaction with Extra, actor Joe Alwyn revealed the reaction of Taylor Swift to his s*x scenes in the show Friends With Conversations. He said, “I mean she read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it. And she just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift’s romance with Joe Alwyn is her most serious relationship unlike her previous relationships that were highly publicized, and Joe make sure that the detail about their relationship doesn’t come out in public. He once also asked about his engagement with the singer. To which he gave a smart answer and said, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer is no, I wouldn’t say.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s mature reaction to Joe Alwyn’s s*x scenes reveals that she is a true professional. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below!

