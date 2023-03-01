The world of pop culture has always been a fan of Jack Sparrow and Iron Man. Being two of the most loved characters around the world, one would imagine what chemistry the actual actors would have in their real lives. Robert Downey Jr and Johnny Depp have been hit with stardom on a similar stage and both actors regard each other with warmth. Read on to find out when the Jack Sparrow actor’s son preferred RDJ’s Iron Man over his dad.

Iron Man and Jack Sparrow might not return to the big screen for now but their characters are still remembered by their fans. As they belonged to different franchises, it became hard for the audiences to choose their favourite one!

The same situation came to Johnny Depp’s son when the Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. showed up at his home. In an interview with Radio Times, the PTOC actor revealed his son enjoys the antics of his famous pirate character, but he’s just a bit too familiar over time and time. He says, “Oh yeah, he’s still into Captain Jack. But at the same time, he sees me every day, so he’s super used to Papa.”

Later, Johnny Depp talked about how his son would forget about Jack Sparrow. The PTOC star called the Iron Man actor, ‘Bob Downey’ and said, “Bob Downey, who is an old friend, comes over to the house for dinner”. He adds, “and Jack’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ So then Captain Jack becomes secondary to Iron Man.”

In the conversation, Johnny Depp is talking about his son, John Christopher Depp III, who coincidentally goes by the name “Jack.” The actor named his son after his outing as Captain Jack Sparrow and the movie did inspire Johnny to pay tribute to his son in ink. The “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” movie also shows a tattoo on Depp’s right arm with the drawing of a bird and the word “Jack” below.

