Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ruled headlines in the year 2022 but for all the wrong reasons. The couple had made bombshell allegations of physical, emotional, and mental abuse against each other in the court proceedings which went on to become a major controversy.

After a long battle of allegations and a war of words, Amber on December 19, 2022, decided to settle her defamation case against Depp. However, the actress has been constantly facing the consequences of her defamation trial against Depp and the response has been harsh. She faced constant vilification on social media and her career has also gone down the drain. Amber is trying to regain her lost reputation but it’s not that easy. Scroll down to read the details.

As per a Fandomwire report, ever since Amber Heard’s reputation was turned to dust, even her biggest supporters and loyal fans have turned their back on her. The actress had a lot of expectations from her friends in Hollywood to help her regain her lost reputation but it seems no one wants to support her after the controversial allegations. The report further added that the actress went around asking for help but even her closest people aren’t coming forward and she is in a lot of debt. She is learning that a lot of them whom she trusted are backing out simply because they don’t themselves want to be associated with any sort of controversy.

Amber Heard is currently facing the worst time and reportedly she has been even forced to change her name. Her closest people backing out proves that nobody helps you during tough times. On the other hand, Johnny Depp is slowly setting himself up again in the industry and his image has not been harmed as much as it has benefitted him.

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp tied the knot in 2015 and later filed a divorce in 2016. Their tumultuous relationship remained the highlight of 2022.

