Once again Jeff Loveness went ahead to spoil things for the Marvel fans. How? Well, in a recent media conversation, the writer dropped a major hint for Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye’s future, and it’s not what we had thought. Ever since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit the theatres, the writer has been giving a lot of interviews spilling some anecdotes and some spoilers ahead of other movies which are in line. Scroll below to know about it.

After Thanos, audiences are quite sure that Kang is one of the major villains ever created by the Marvel universe. And after Ant-Man 3, Avengers have to face him in the next film which will be quite difficult, and in a recent interview, Jeff shared who might win against the villain and who might lose.

In the latest interview with Polygon, Jeff Loveness dropped major hints stating Daredevil, Moon Knight and Hawkeye will be standing up against Kang’s variants in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Talking about it, the writer’s statement suggested that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner might die fighting against Kang featuring Jonathan Majors. He said, “I wish Hawkeye a lot of luck [against the Kangs],” he said. “I’m sure Daredevil and Moon Knight are gonna be great against those guys.”

In the same conversation, Jeff Loveness further shared how Kang’s character has been built up and said, “I just love the setup of: He’s not a liar. If you go back and watch the movie, and listen to what he’s saying, we’re in a lot of trouble, because he was the only thing that can stop these guys.”

When Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released and it started to receive negative reviews, it had hurt the makers as well as Jeff Loveness. He revealed in an interview, “To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’”

Well, what are your thoughts about Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye’s future in Avengers 5? Did Jeff really spilled a major plot twist while hinting at Hawkeye’s death while fighting Kang or is it just to attract the audience’s attention? Let us know!

