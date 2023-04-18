North West, who happens to be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, is one of the most popular star kids in the West. While fans love her for her candid nature around her mother, who leaves no opportunity to mock Kim in her Instagram stories, we also totally love her Tiktok. A while ago, Kim decided to take her daughter and her friends to Katy Perry’s concert, and what happened next will surprise you. The singer called North up on the stage and now she’s receiving massive backlash for doing so. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katy is one of the most prominent singers in the world and has given us some of the most memorable songs to remember. During her recent concert, she invited Kim’s daughter North on the stage along with her girlfriends, and they all danced to Katy’s songs which looked like absolute fun.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared the video of Katy Perry conversing with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West onstage. The little one looks so excited and pretty evident on her face.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Katy Perry and North West’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Privilege kid that is just jumping up and. down that is not exactly dancing.”

Another commented, “That dancing! Talent runs deep in that family! 😂”

A third user commented, “She will be just another Nepo Baby 😩”

A fourth commented, “I was waiting for someone to start dancing, but they just kept jumping up and down 😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Katy Perry calling Kim Kardashian’s daughter North on the stage during her recent concert? Tell us in the space below.

