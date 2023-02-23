Who doesn’t remember the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girl? Well, I bet even those born post-2015 have watched it and why not. The film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles and the story managed to make a place for itself in almost-everyone-who-watched-it hearts.

Well, now there’s an update! A new Mean Girls movie is on the card and as per previous reports, the OG girls were all set to star in it. However, a new report now claims the four might not return to the new film and the reason for it is Paramount Pictures being disrespectful to them in the monetary department. Read on for the full story.

Talking about the Mean Girls cast Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are doubtful about the upcoming film, said a highly placed production source told Page Six, “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth.” The source added, “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

The site reported that Rachel McAdams – who played queen bee Regina George in the 2004 classic, was initially offered a larger part than the other three in the upcoming Mean Girls movie. However, the deal has not been signed off. The insider further noted, “As of now, the negotiations are stalled.”

While Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert’s returns are still on the table, the site reported that Tina Fey – who wrote both the Mean Girls movie and musical, is set to reprise her role as math teacher Ms Norbury. She will reportedly receive a seven-figure cheque for her acting role — she’s also writing and producing the movie — while the girls were said to be offered a “fraction” of that.

As of going online, the publication reached out to Paramount Pictures, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams for comment.

