Tom Cruise is undeniably one of the most-celebrated actors at the moment but looks like he has had an interesting journey in the film industry so far. He has lately been promoting sequel film Top Gun: Maverick and as a part of it, has been in the news for quite interesting details. A few years back, a book based on Scientology revealed how an audition was held to choose the right wife for Tom after his split with Penelope Cruz.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Cruise has lately been in the news for his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick and looks like a specific scene from the film’s trailer is now garnering a lot of attention on social media. The short segment in the trailer where the actor is seen flying a plane got a lot of attention as most people assumed that Cruise was the one to drive it. One of the producers, however, recently refuted the rumours, clarifying that it was a body double.

Advertisement

According to a report by Daily Mail in 2013, Tom Cruise was specifically mentioned in the book Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood and the Prison Belief which stirred up a massive debate amongst the audience. The book, which was written by Lawrence Wright, mentioned Tom complained to his close friend David Miscavige, who was a leader at Scientology and he decided to hold auditions to find the new Mrs Cruise.

The auditions were reportedly held at Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles and several Hollywood celebs including Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Lindsay Lohan & Kate Bosworth were a part of it. Lohan, who was just 18 at that time, was one of the many women who were rejected before Tom Cruise chose Katie Holmes as his life partner in 2005.

What do you think about this bizzare audition for Tom Cruise? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Amber Heard’s Video Meeting James Franco A Day Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny Depp Comes Forward: “Objection, Overruled, Caught,” Reacts Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube