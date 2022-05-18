The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently underway and new details regarding the former couple’s life are being revealed. While recently we got to know that the Aquaman actress didn’t actually donate her divorce proceeding to charity, now her former friend Raquel Pennington has given her testimony in the case.

Advertisement

Pennington, who is an MMA fighter known as Rocky, was part of Johnny and Amber’s close friend circle once upon a time. Raquel had previously testified on behalf of The Sun newspaper when Depp sued the publication in 2020 when it labelled him a ‘wife-beater.’ Now in the ongoing legal battle in a Virginia court, here’s what she had to say.

Advertisement

As reported by DailyMail, Raquel Pennington, a former member of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s inner circle, said that Depp and his friends labelled him ‘The Monster,’ a term used in reference to his drug and alcohol addiction. Sharing her concern for her ex-friend, the MMA fighter said, “I was scared for Amber. I was sad for her and I was also sad for Johnny. Because he’s my friend to. I really wanted them to get it together.”

The site also reported Raquel Pennington claiming that evidence of physical abuse against Amber Heard at the hands of Johnny Depp was ‘apparent’ and kept growing more obvious as time went by. She noted, “I was worried that when he turned, he would accidentally do something worse than he ever intended.”

In the report, she also added that Depp had once trashed the room he and Heard shared during a group outing to the Hicksville trailer park resort in California, where the group was drinking alcohol and taking mushrooms. Raquel also said she and members of Heard and Johnny Depp’s inner circle took the Aquaman actor away from Depp after a fight in 2016.

The MMA fighter said Depp had smashed photos, bottles and other items inside two of his five Los Angeles Penthouses. She added that she stepped in between the then-married couple after arriving at the scene. “He continued to yell,” Pennington said. “I went over and stepped between them.”

However, Raquel Pennington also admitted that she had never witnessed Johnny Depp hit Amber Heard, throw anything at Heard or physically cause any harm to Heard.

For more news and updates from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ongoing defamation case, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Billie Eilish Once Said “Eminem Freaked The F*ck Out Of Me” & The Rapper Even Replied To It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube