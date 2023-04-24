Jennifer Lawrence has often left her fans stunned by making various revelations on camera. The actress has a reputation for talking her heart out without a filter and owns whatever she says. The actress once even revealed that she liked kissing Natalie Dormer, but only accidentally. Read on to learn what happened.

JLaw is in the headlines every now and then, owing to her open comments in interviews. The actress has often opened up about some weird and embarrassing moments in her life, but there was one such incident that she enjoyed.

Back in 2015, Jennifer Lawrence and her Hunger Games co-star Natalie Dormer, both attended the London premiere of Mockingjay – Part 2. The two actresses appeared in printed dresses but served different looks. The Silver Linings Playbook actress opted for a black and red printed dress through which she gave a sneak peek into her side boobs. The cutouts on the sides of her dress were held by two metallic chains. On the other hand, the Game of Thrones actress wore a black and white printed dress with an uneven neckline.

During the event, Dormer was talking to On Demand Entertainment when Jennifer Lawrence came to meet her and kiss her on the cheek. As JLaw went in to kiss Dormer, the latter turned towards her at the exact moment, and the two locked lips for a fraction of a second. The funny incident made both of them laugh out loud but it became a lot more interesting with what Lawrence said next. After realising that she had just kissed her female co-star on the lips, JLaw said, “O my god! Sorry. We just kissed on camera. And I liked it.” The leading daily caught the kiss on camera, and netizens praised JLaw’s reactions.

Well, the clip did not end there, as Dormer also had a reaction to the accidental kiss. The actress checked on her lipstick after kissing Lawrence and said, “I’ll get Jennifer Lawrence off my face.”

