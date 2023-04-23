Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has a reputation for speaking her heart out without any filter, and the actress seems to keep it. JLaw has even received backlash for not sugarcoating things, but that does not stop her from sharing her opinion. Once, she opened up about her experience of working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet, and it did not go how you might expect it to go.

Lawrence and DiCaprio shared the screen space for the first time in the 2021 sci-fi comedy-drama Don’t Look Up. Read on to know how filming for the movie went for the Hunger Games star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up featured several Academy Award-winning actors, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. The movie also saw Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance and many other actors in pivotal roles.

In one of the scenes, JLaw, Leo and Timothee shared a car and shooting it made the actress “miserable.” In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed, “It was the most annoying day in my life,” as her two male co-stars drove her crazy.

The actor added, “I don’t know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.’” Jennifer Lawrence further called the experience “hell” and said, “I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell.”

We never thought being in the company of Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet could be hell. Let us know your thoughts on Lawrence’s comments in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s True Friendship Blossoms As Gigi Hadid, After Ryan Reynolds, Unfollows Joe Alwyn On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News