American media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian rose to fame after her appearance on the reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She often made headlines for her affairs with Lama Odom, Tristian Thomson and many more.

Khloe is known for speaking her mind without a filter. She often gets pretty darn dirty while chatting about some of her raunchiest personal facts that we never knew before. The reality TV star once revealed being stuck under the bed while momager Kris Jenner and then-husband Bruce Jenner had ‘wild’ s*x.

As reported by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian told her guests: actor David Arquette, singer Kat DeLuna and actress Katie O’Brien in one of the episodes of Kocktails With Khloe. “It was horrible. I was playing hide-and-go-seek when I was younger, and I fell asleep under my mom’s bed because no one went to find me. I woke up to the bed shaking. I was too scared to leave, so I had to wait for the whole thing. I knew what was going on because of the moaning. It was honestly wild,” the reality TV star said, touching her forehead as she recalled the embarrassing incident.

Khloe then added, “My mom feels bad about it still. We still talk about it all the time. I’m like, ‘I’m scarred for life.’ That’s why I’m the way that I am.” In the same episode, Khloe turned serious as she said the death of her late father, Robert Kardashian, had taught her to live in the moment.

“When my father passed away, I was so young,” she said. Robert died from cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. “I was 19. I didn’t realize. ‘I knew he was dying, but I didn’t take advantage of that time. I think now, just seizing the day and every minute you have with someone…that’s a blessing.”

