Several Hollywood A-listers have fought the battle against alcoholism and one of them is Brad Pitt. The actor on many occasions has opened up about his addiction to alcohol but the award-winning star has now been sober since 2017. In 2020, Brad Pitt credited his actor friend Bradley Cooper to help him fight alcoholism. Scroll down to read more.

Brad Pitt earlier revealed how he got addicted to alcohol after his messy split with Angelina Jolie in 2016. The Hollywood heavyweight shares six kids with Jolie and is currently amidst a court battle for their custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Brad Pitt, the star thanked Bradley Cooper for encouraging him to become sober, as per a report in Harper’s Bazaar. While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in 2020, Brad first joked, “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this” and then added, “I got sober because of this guy, and every day’s been happier ever since,” audience. Brad concluded, “I love you, and I thank you.” This was the very first time when Brad mentioned who encouraged him to get sober.

Take a look:

Brad Pitt accepts the Best Supporting Actor Award for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD from Bradley Cooper at #NationalBoardOfReview #NBR pic.twitter.com/HS6mUVOWSD — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) January 9, 2020

In an interview with a different publication, Brad Pitt spoke about his struggles with alcohol revealing that he spent nearly two years in recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”

The Bullet Train star added, “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

For the unversed, Brad Pitt’s fellow Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper also fought the same battle. In 2012, he revealed that he quit drinking because he thought it would ruin his life.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Is BLACKPINK Set To Disband After Their 7-Year Contract Expires In August? Rose Addresses BLINKS’ Concern In New Viral Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News