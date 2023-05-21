Its a new day and a new weird outfit for Uorfi Javed. The social media star attended an event last night wearing a butterfly-inspired outfit. But her dress had a lot to reveal and obviously, the internet decided to troll her yet again. Uorfi was spotted in a lavender coat and see-through skin stockings of the same colour.

She attended an event to honour the young achievers and netizens were very quick to point out Uorfi’s achievements as well. In the outfit, Uorfi had a see-through column in front as well giving a good peek of her b**bs. At the same time, her b*tts were at full display.

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s outfit, a user wrote, “2 Rupees Ki Pepsi, Hamari Uorfi Javed Sabse S*xy.” Another user brutally called her out for such outrageous dressing and wrote, “Aage kaa jism dikha k thak gayi ab piche dikha rahi hai.” One more user trolled, “Insta ki to m**r ke rakh di hai ye!”

In the video shared by an Instagram Account Instant Bollywood, Uorfi Javed is getting a hate shower for her over-the-top, too-revealing outfit. A user trolled the Bigg Boss OTT star’s outfit and wrote, “Ye mamy poko pants pehni h Aisa lag raha hai! matlab ke Huggies.” One more comment read, “Niche se toh esa lg rha h jse Huggies pehna ho.” Commenting on the achiever’s event, a user wrote, “Achieve kia h isne v beshrm hone me no. 1 hai ye.” One more user wrote, “Cheap designers ko kaam Dene wali.” Another user asked, “N*nga rehne ka award mil rha hai kya?”

However, a sane comment blamed not Uorfi Javed but the fashion industry for such wannabe outfits. The comment read, “I’m not a supporter nor hater of Urfi Javed but an honest opinion here. Yes urfi javed has crossed all limits wrt to wearing obscene dresses but i find many other actresses too wearing just dresses. The point is the fashion industry has forgotten the concept of normal dressing that emits elegance and class. In the race of finding new designs everytime, fashion is moving away from what is normal”

You can see Uorfi Javed’s outfit here.

Recently the model grabbed headlines for taking a sarcastic dig at director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who tried to troll the stars and their outfits from the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet.

Calling out Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed wrote, “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? apko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi !”

What do you think about Uorfi’s latest fashion choice? Let us know in the comments section below.

