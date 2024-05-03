Gurucharan Singh, known for portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah, has gone missing for the last few days, and the report of the same has sent shockwaves in the TV fraternity and among TMKOC fans. Now, there’s one shocking report about the case coming in, and as per it, the entire missing drama is a planned execution. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware of the entire missing case, Gurucharan was supposed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by flight on 22nd April. However, he never reached Mumbai and didn’t even return to his home in Delhi. Following this, his father registered a police complaint in the Palam area of New Delhi. After the missing news went viral, several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors expressed their concern and wished for their co-star’s well-being.

Now, as per News18’s report, the entire missing drama seems to have been planned by Gurucharan Singh himself, and most probably, he has moved out of Delhi. Sources close to Delhi Police say, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find, but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage that we recovered, he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, a few days after Gurucharan Singh’s father lodged a missing complaint, the Delhi police also registered an FIR under the section of Section 365 (abduction). Talking about Gurucharan’s last appearance, he was spotted near the Delhi airport on 22nd April.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi from 2008 to 2013 and from 2014 to 2020. His portrayal of Sodhi was loved by the audience, and even today, they demand his return to the show. Currently, Balwinder Singh Suri plays the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi

