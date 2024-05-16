Gen V Season 2 Starts Filming, Set Photos Revealed

There is an exciting update for the fans of Prime Video’s Gen V as the filming of the second season of the show has commenced. A couple of cast members have taken to social media to post pictures from the sets of the superhero series, confirming that season 2 is now in production.

The development comes two months after the tragic demise of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in The Boys’ spin-off. After the unfortunate event, the producers decided to delay the filming of the new season to give time to the cast and crew to process the loss and also to rewrite some portions of the storyline to explain Anderson’s departure from the show, as they decided not to recast the character.

Derek Luh and Lizze Broadway Confirm the Start of Gen V Season 2 Filming with Set Photos

Derek Luh, who plays the male version of Jordan Li in the show, shared two pictures from the sets of Gen V season 2 on Instagram and captioned the post, “brb,” which stands for “be right back.” The pictures showcase a trailer door with the label ‘Jordan (M),’ denoting Luh’s character. The second picture is a mirror selfie of the actor as he flaunts his ‘God U’ jacket, an abbreviation of Godolkin University of the Supes.

Lizze Broadway also posted behind-the-scenes shots from the sets, showcasing a chair with her character’s name, ‘Emma Meyer,’ and a mirror selfie from her trailer. She wrote the caption, “I missed you,” and tagged the official Instagram account of Gen V.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Luh (@derekluh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lizzē broadway (@lizzebroadway)

The Season Met with Delays Due to the Death of Chance Perdomo

Gen V season 2 was about to begin production when Chance Perdomo unfortunately died in a motorcycle accident on March 30th, 2024 at the age of 27. To honor the legacy of the actor, the makers decided not to recast his role, and instead, edited the storyline to write his character, Andre Anderson, out of the series.

While not much is revealed about the plot of the upcoming season, it is certain that the show will continue to focus on Marie and other Supes. The cast members returning in season 2 include Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam.

The premiere date of Gen V season 2 is yet to be announced.

