Get ready to time travel with Royal Abbott as Outer Range is finally returning with its second season on Prime Video after a wait of two long years. Starring Josh Brolin in the lead, the sci-fi neo-Western series follows a ranch owner who has to fight for his land and family and ends up discovering a mysterious void at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

As the first season ended on a cliffhanger, there is much anticipation about how things will pan out for the Abbott family in the new season. So here is all you need to know about Outer Range Season 2, including its release date, plot, and cast.

Outer Range Season 2 Premiere Date

Outer Range Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16th. The season will consist of seven episodes, one less than the previous one, which featured eight episodes. Unlike the previous installment, which followed a weekly schedule, all episodes of the second season will be released together on May 16th.

Outer Range Season 2 Plot

Season 2 picks up after the events of the first season’s finale as the mystery around the void gets even more intense. Meanwhile, Royal and Cecelia (Lili Taylor) keep fighting for their family when their grand daughter goes missing. “The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance,” reads the official synopsis of the season.

The synopsis further says, “The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts, propelling its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.”

Outer Range Season 2 Cast

Josh Brolin is all set to return as Royal Abbott in the new season. Other actors who will be reprising their roles include Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott, Imogen Poots as Autumn, Tom Pelphrey as Perry, Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk, Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson, Lewis Pullman as Rhett, Olive Abercrombie as Amy, and Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares. And while Billy Tillerson seemed to have been killed off in the first season, he can still be seen in the trailer of season 2, lying in a hospital bed, which confirms that Noah Reid will also reprise his role.

Outer Range Season 2 Trailer

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for Outer Range Season 2 last month. You can watch it below.

