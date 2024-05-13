The mind-bending western sci-fi series Outer Range will return with season 2 on Amazon Prime on May 16. The show about the mysterious black void at the edge of a ranch owned by the Abbott family features Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in his first TV role in ten years. Season 2 will explore more about the mysterious portal and how exactly an adult, Autumn/Amy Royal, found her way back to her family after the young Amy disappeared at the end of Season 1.

As we wait for the Outer Range premiere, fans yearning for a meaty sci-fi series can delve into these exciting shows on Prime Video. While Amazon’s Prime Video has not been historically known to dole out original science fiction television shows, they have peddled out a few mind-bending content that has tragically flown under the radar in recent years. While the post-apocalyptic show Fallout became an instant hit with viewers, these underrated gems have been cast aside despite a stellar performance and plotlines. From Night Sky To Tales From the Loop, Here are must-watch underrated sci-fi shows on Prime Video.

Night Sky

Featuring two of the most decorated and accomplished actors of the last 50 years, J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Night Sky has been deemed the best sci-fi show they have produced to date by Collider. The Holden Miller-created show debuted in 2022 and features eight episodes which explore a secret chamber in a shed that leads to a deserted planet.

The shed is situated on a farm in Illinois owned by Franklin and Irene York (J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, respectively). It is sought out by teleporters and time travelers with insidious motive upending the lives of elderly couple. While the show has been deemed a “slow burn,” it is a thrilling ride that will leave you wanting more.

Tales From The Loop

Tales from the Loop is an artfully slow-moving sci-fi from Amazon Prime which premiered in 2020. The show is a sci-fi anthology based on a book of illustrations. With stunning visuals, the show features episodes directed by Dearbhla Walsh, Andrew Stanton and Jodie Foster.

Based on the paintings of Simon Stålenhag, creators Nathaniel Halpern and Matt Reeves explore the lives of the residents in the fictional town of Mercer, Ohio, who live above a machine housed inside an underground facility that purports to unlock the secrets of the universe. The show slowly unlocks the secret, culminating in a satisfying ending.

The Power

The American-British science fiction drama television series based on Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel The Power is set in a fictional world that is suddenly transformed after a few teenage girls develop the ability to generate electricity with their fingertips.

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo star in the Amazon show, taking viewers on a thought-provoking journey. The show, which premiered in 2023, explores the power dynamics of gender and how a shift would upend society, showing how no one is inoculated against the corruption of power.

