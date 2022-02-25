Outer Range Starring Avengers' 'Thanos' Josh Brolin To Premiere In April On Prime Video

Prime Video announced that the genre-bending drama Outer Range will premiere this April on Prime Video, and revealed official first-look images. The eight-episode original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillerson’s (the gaudy owners of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Milk), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone). Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Tony Krantz, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

