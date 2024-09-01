Steve Rogers’ choice in Infinity War to put Vision’s life ahead of the fate of the world could be seen as bad, according to DaCosta.

In a recent interview, Candyman director Nia DaCosta said that Captain America’s decision caused Thanos to get the Mind Stone, which then killed half of all living things in the world. A bit jokingly, she said, “Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens.”

Some fans might think this is crazy, but DaCosta said that the line between good and bad isn’t always clear. She compared Captain America’s position to that of anti-heroes like Magneto, whose mental problems often get in the way of their good intentions. She revealed, “People would say I’m crazy for thinking that way, but there’s something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero’s pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero’s pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it.”

Different Marvel fans strongly disagree about DaCosta’s words, with some supporting her opinion and others strongly defending Captain America’s actions. Whatever your opinion is, the director clearly has a unique and thought-provoking view on the MCU.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is first black woman to helm a film in MCU

History has been made by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, is the first MCU movie directed by a Black woman. DaCosta, who directed the well-reviewed horror movie Candyman before, has broken many hurdles in the American movie business.

Even though there were problems in post-production because of how connected The Marvels is, DaCosta was able to make her idea come true. Because she always believes in herself and has a unique point of view, she has become a leader in the MCU and set the bar for future directors.

