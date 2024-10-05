The end of one iconic sitcom and the potential return to another definitely made Galecki pause. He admitted, with a chuckle, “I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” while acknowledging that this “congestion” was a “very fortunate problem to have.”

Instead of diving headfirst back into a full-time role, Galecki preferred to reprise his character, David Healy, on a recurring basis. He had previously popped in during the Roseanne revival and Season 1 of The Conners. “I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he shared. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.” Who can blame him? David was a fan favorite!

As reported in December, a second season of The Conners was almost guaranteed, following its successful first season. The show had solidified its status as ABC’s No. 1 comedy, boasting an impressive 1.6 rating, just behind Grey’s Anatomy in the ratings. With such a backdrop, Galecki’s potential return seemed all but confirmed.

Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene—the bitter half of Galecki’s character—made it clear that the door was wide open for him. “I know he loves doing the show. I love having him,” she said in an interview, expressing her hopes for Galecki’s return. “We have a magical time together.”

As the producers aimed to wrap up the legacy of both Roseanne and The Conners, several beloved characters were expected to resurface, including David. The last time fans saw David, he had exited therapy after breaking things off with Darlene, leaving his status in limbo. He was last referenced in Season 5 when it was revealed he had been absent from his children’s lives for years.

The executive producers, Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan, shared their openness to bringing David back during the show’s farewell season. “The door is always open to Johnny,” Helford reassured fans. Caplan added, “It would be great to have the David character because he has been so absent from his kids’ lives.” They acknowledged the need for closure in David’s storyline and recognized that while Darlene may have unfinished business with him, the kids certainly did.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding David’s return, the producers remained hopeful. Caplan stated, “It’s questionable whether Darlene has any unfinished business with David, but the kids certainly do.” As they approached the series finale, the focus was on telling a meaningful story, emphasizing completion for all characters involved.

As for other legacy characters, the producers hinted that anything was possible. “Anything is possible,” Helford said. “We’re more focused on story than guest stars at the moment.”

The final six episodes of The Conners are set to premiere in 2025 on ABC. The pressure to honor the legacy of Roseanne loomed large for the cast and crew. Caplan emphasized that the characters are the same ones fans have loved for years, and they remained committed to honoring their storylines until the very end.

