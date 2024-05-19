Sarah Hyland’s ex, Matt Prokop, was reportedly arrested on May 18 2024, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. The former child star was reportedly taken into custody in Victoria, Texas.

Matt Prokop, who rose to fame after landing his major part as Zara in ‘High School Musical 3’, dated Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland for five years before the actress obtained a restraining order against him in September 2014, claiming he was verbally and physically abusive.

At the time, TMZ reported Prokop allegedly threatened to burn down her house and steal her dog after she ended their relationship. The actress even reflected on her abusive relationship with Prokop, telling Refinery, “A lot of people like to think that once you’re out of an abusive situation, it ends there, but it doesn’t. The emotional trauma and scars on the soul stay there, and they impact you for the rest of your life if you don’t get help.”

Shortly after, Matt Prokop vanished from the spotlight. On May 18, 2024, TMZ reported the actor was arrested in Victoria, Texas, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The publication, citing Victoria PD Sergeant Daily, reported that on Saturday, Prokop and his girlfriend were out together when she allegedly told an individual the actor assaulted her. When law enforcement arrived, the couple reportedly left the scene.

Shortly after, officers reportedly responded to another call when they found Matt Prokop and his girlfriend. Upon arrival, police learned Matt Prokop allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by pushing her and slamming her head.

Prokop was taken into custody and subsequently charged with aggravated assault on family and resisting arrest.

Authorities have yet to share additional details about the incident, including whether the actor has secured bail.

Must Read: Meryl Streep Reveals Why She Thought Her Career Was Over At the 1989 Cannes Film Festival Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News