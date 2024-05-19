With the spin-off series “Gen V,” co-creators Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke have established an excellent example of how to pull off a stellar spin-off deeply rooted in the world of its parent series yet in a distinctly original manner. From the get-go, “Gen V” clarifies that its story and characters are deeply influenced by its action-packed and violent predecessor.

The spin-off series makes it a point to include ample hints throughout its 10-episode season to clarify how connected it is with the world of “The Boys,” especially after the events of Season 3. With Season 4 only a few days away, audiences need to know where to place “Gen V” and its equally catastrophic events.

‘Gen V’ Establishes a Direct Connection with ‘The Boys’

Interestingly, “Gen V” does not leave the audience guessing much regarding the exact placement of the spin-off’s events. Midway through the first episode, Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) gets an opportunity to become part of the Seven in an attempt to fill the spots left by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). In Season 3 of “The Boys”, Starlight quits the Seven, and Queen Maeve seems to have retired. This conversation establishes that “Gen V” is taking place soon after the shocking events of Season 3.

In Episode 2, “Gen V” continues to link the ongoing events of the spin-off series with the larger implications of the parent series’ story. Through a news snippet, it is suggested that Homelander (Antony Starr) may be facing trial for the murder of a protestor in Season 3. The Season 4 trailer has revealed Homelander’s treacherous plans of building a supe team and establishing a change in order, and the trail could become one of the reasons why Homelander may be done with the human way of running things. At the end of “Gen V”, Homelander also arrives at Godolkin University, and in a shocking twist, he chooses to side with Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann). This decision by Homelander in the “Gen V” finale echoes the sentiment he shared in the Season 4 trailer.

Season 4 Will Follow Up on ‘Gen V’ Finale

In other hints sprinkled across the episodes of “Gen V”, Vought tower is seen rebuilding after the chaotic events of Season 3. Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) continues to be the boss at Vought International – a change steered by Homelander to remove Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar from the power equation. Also, the official Twitter handle of “The Boys” has confirmed that “Gen V” takes place between Season 3 and Season 4 of “The Boys”. With the supe-killing virus introduced in “Gen V” gaining the potential to take center stage in “The Boys” Season 4, it’s definitive that “Gen V” would impact the future events of the parent series in more ways than anticipated when the spin-off was initially announced.

If we’re clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause pic.twitter.com/SYwH0raJgD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 6, 2023

Where Does ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Fall?

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Eric Kripke has also revealed the chronology of the next two installments in “The Boys” universe. Season 4 of “The Boys” is expected to take place nearly one month after the events of the “Gen V” finale, according to the official Twitter handle. Kripke has also suggested that “Gen V” Season 2 will take place after the events of “The Boys” Season 4. This means that for fans of the series, there will be ample in-store from the diabolical universe of “The Boys” in the coming years. Butcher (Karl Urban) and the boys have to try their luck against Homelander, who seems more potent than ever. With “Gen V” adding its flavor, seeing how the spin-off impacts its predecessor and vice versa will be interesting.

