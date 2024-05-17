The Thundermans are coming back once again! Nickelodeon has announced a spin-off series to the hit television comedy, focusing on the superhero twins, Phoebe Thunderman and Max Thunderman.

The development comes two months after the premiere of The Thundermans Return, a follow-up film to the show originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2013 to 2018. The original series revolved around the superhuman family of Thundermans, who try to lead an ordinary life.

Nickelodeon Confirms The Thundermans Spin-Off Series

The yet-untitled series will center around Phoebe and Max, who are sent on an undercover mission against a threat in the coastal town of Secret Shores. The twins are accompanied by their younger sister, Chloe, to develop her superhero talent. As the trio investigates mysterious activities at the local school, Chloe makes friends with two classmates unaware of her superpowers.

However, when the situation gets more dangerous, the three siblings are forced to stay in the town indefinitely, with Phoebe and Max raising their sister. Original cast members Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and Maya Le Clark are returning to play the roles of Phoebe, Max, and Chloe, respectively. It is unclear if the rest of the original cast will also appear on the show.

Production of the Show will Begin in August

The spin-off series is all set to begin production in August this year, with filming in Vancouver. The premiere date of the show is yet to be revealed. Jed Spingarn, Seam W. Cunningham, and Marc Dworkin, who executive produced The Thundermans, are returning as the executive producers on the new series. Kosarin and Griffo will also serve as executive producers.

The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 and told the story of the superhero couple Barb and Hank Thunderman and their children Phoebe, Max, Nora, and Billy. In the second season, Chloe was introduced as their baby sister. The show went on for four seasons and concluded in May 2018.

In March 2023, Nickelodeon ordered a follow-up feature-length film, The Thundermans Return, with the entire main cast reprising their roles. The film premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on March 7th, 2024. It garnered massive ratings on television, becoming the number-one entertainment telecast of the year.

