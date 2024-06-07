Modern Family star Julie Bowen’s relationships with her on-screen children extend beyond the screen. Even when Sarah Hyland, her on-screen daughter, faced an allegedly abusive relationship, Bowen was the first person she turned to for support.

Bowen played Claire Dunphy in Modern Family, and Hyland played her daughter, Haley, alongside Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. The comedy-drama, which ran for eleven seasons, was duly loved and earned critical acclaim worldwide.

Recently, Julie Bowen shared how she supported Hyland during her abusive relationship in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. In September 2014, Hyland obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matt Prokop, after he verbally and physically abused her in their five-year relationship. She met Prokop during an audition for High School Musical. They also co-starred in the Disney TV film Geek Charming, dating from 2009 to 2014. However, in 2014, their relationship deteriorated after Hyland alleged that Prokop had been violent towards her and made multiple threats, even attempting to choke her.

Sarah Hyland claimed that Prokop would call her derogatory names and throw objects at her. She revealed that she came forward in May 2014 after he slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during a heated argument.

Recalling the abuse, Bowen admitted during the podcast that she was there for her TV daughter during her hard times. It was also revealed that before the order was granted, Bowen intervened and helped Hyland end her relationship, resulting in Prokop threatening to kill her dog and burn down her house.

Bowen explained, “I was a responsible adult who was around at the right time. I mean, I’m sure another responsible adult would have done the same thing. I just love her.”

She further expressed that her on-screen children on sitcoms, including Hyland, Winter, Gould, and Rodriguez (her young stepbrother), have a tight-knit bond even today. Bowen said, “I look at them all like my kids; I love them,” stating they call or text anytime.

Must Read: Speculations On Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy: Here’s What The ‘Hold My Hand’ Singer Has To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News