Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues its record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has finally cross the $500 million mark. But the best is yet to come, as it will soon beat The Mugen Train and become the highest-grossing anime of all time. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Infinity Castle Domestic Box Office Collection

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. It has officially completed two months in the domestic theatres. On September 18, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial grossed $560K, remaining the #1 choice of the audience. It is giving Black Showman, Kokuho, Exit 8, and other local releases a run for their money even after 63 days, which is unimaginable!

The cumulative total of Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office reaches approximately $224.5 million (¥33.35 billion). It is on track to surpass The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion) and emerge as the highest grosser of all time in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle crosses $500 million mark worldwide!

With a stunning run in the US and other international circuits, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $508.1 million at the worldwide box ofice.

Infinity Castle is currently the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the global box office. It is now close to surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($519.20 million) and taking over the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Ne Zha 2: $1.90 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $865.54 million How To Train Your Dragon: $634.81 million F1: $623.45 million Superman: $615.15 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.05 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $519.20 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $508.1 million

Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Worldwide

Akaza’s Return is now also chasing the lifetime earnings of The Mugen Train ($520.7 million). Before the end of this weekend, it will surpass its predecessor and emerge as the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally!

