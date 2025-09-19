Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues its record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has finally cross the $500 million mark. But the best is yet to come, as it will soon beat The Mugen Train and become the highest-grossing anime of all time. Scroll below for the latest updates!
Infinity Castle Domestic Box Office Collection
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. It has officially completed two months in the domestic theatres. On September 18, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial grossed $560K, remaining the #1 choice of the audience. It is giving Black Showman, Kokuho, Exit 8, and other local releases a run for their money even after 63 days, which is unimaginable!
The cumulative total of Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office reaches approximately $224.5 million (¥33.35 billion). It is on track to surpass The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion) and emerge as the highest grosser of all time in Japan.
Trending
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle crosses $500 million mark worldwide!
With a stunning run in the US and other international circuits, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $508.1 million at the worldwide box ofice.
Infinity Castle is currently the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the global box office. It is now close to surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($519.20 million) and taking over the 9th spot.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:
- Ne Zha 2: $1.90 billion
- Lilo & Stitch: $1.03 billion
- A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million
- Jurassic World Rebirth: $865.54 million
- How To Train Your Dragon: $634.81 million
- F1: $623.45 million
- Superman: $615.15 million
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.05 million
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $519.20 million
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $508.1 million
Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Worldwide
Akaza’s Return is now also chasing the lifetime earnings of The Mugen Train ($520.7 million). Before the end of this weekend, it will surpass its predecessor and emerge as the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally!
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Box Office Day 5: Enjoys $5 Million+ On Discounted Tuesday, All Set To Become #1 Anime Film!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News