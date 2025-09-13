Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao returns to the big screen with Hamnet, her first feature since 2021’s Marvel superhero film Eternals. Slated for a U.S. theatrical release on December 12, 2025, the fictional historical drama has already earned a stellar 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is creating major buzz online.

Starring Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Paul Mescal (Gladiator II), this fictional historical drama has now cracked Letterboxd’s coveted Top 50 films of 2025. For the unversed, Letterboxd is an Auckland-based social platform devoted to film lovers, known for its Top 50 Movies rankings as well as the One Million and Two Million Watched lists.

Currently ranked at Number 1, Hamnet has surpassed several major 2025 releases, including Ne Zha II (Rank 5), Sinners (Rank 2), Weapons (Rank 45), and the Superman reboot (Rank 24).

Top 5 Films On Letterboxd’s 2025 Top 50 List

Here are the top five highest-ranked films, according to the latest Letterboxd Top 50 rankings for 2025:

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao’s fictional historical drama Sinners – Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying horror hit Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan – Indonesian sci-fi romantic film Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie – Canadian time-travel mockumentary Ne Zha 2 – Chinese animated adventure blockbuster

Two Indian Movies On Letterboxd Top 50

Currently, two Indian films have made it to Letterboxd’s prestigious global Top 50 list. The widely acclaimed Tamil comedy-drama Tourist Family ranks at 23, while the Marathi-language romantic drama Cactus Pears holds a Rank of 47.

What Is Hamnet About?

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name and set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief. The film explores themes of love and loss while reflecting on how this tragedy may have influenced Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

