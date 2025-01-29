Paul Mescal’s performance in ‘Gladiator II’ has drawn harsh criticism, with some labeling him “a pale imitation” of Russell Crowe’s iconic portrayal of Maximus in the 2000 original.

While the sequel has achieved financial success, grossing $400 million in its first month, critics have targeted Mescal as lacking the presence and depth that defined Crowe’s Oscar-winning role.

Russell Crowe’s Silent Satisfaction

Insiders claim that Crowe is privately satisfied with the outcome behind the scenes, seeing it as a lesson in humility for the younger actor.

“Russell doesn’t have anything against Paul personally, but when an actor struts around like a peacock and acts like an ass, it’s not a good look and deserves to be brought down a peg or two,” said an insider. “The way Russell sees it, Paul’s going to have to be humbler moving forward if he wants to be a long-lasting A-lister.”

Movie’s Supporting Cast Saved the Day

Despite Mescal’s struggles, the film has thrived, thanks largely to its ensemble cast, including standout contributions from Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, and Ridley Scott’s direction.

Washington’s prominent role is said to have been a calculated move to ensure the film’s success, even if Mescal faltered.

“You have to say bravo to the movie’s team because they managed to make the movie a hit almost despite Paul’s performance, and it was a masterstroke to give Denzel Washington a central role,” the insider went on. “That kind of worked as an insurance policy in case Paul couldn’t fully deliver the goods.”

Looking Ahead: A Second Chance for Paul Mescal

While Mescal has faced criticism for what some describe as overconfidence, the movie’s financial success provides another opportunity to shine, particularly with his upcoming role as Paul McCartney in Sony’s ‘Beatles’ film series.

“But he needs to approach the next big opportunity with less arrogance and more focus than he brought to Gladiator II, where his fellow cast members kept stealing scenes from under his tunic,” the insider highlighted. “Russell got a bad rap for his brash comments and coarse manner early in his career, but he’s learned to lighten up since then, and he hopes Paul takes notice!”

