If there’s one thing How I Met Your Mother undeniably taught us — for better or for worse — it’s that you can’t find your soulmate without diligently going out and searching for them. Or at least that’s what happens with the acclaimed sitcom’s protagonist, Ted Mosby.

As Ted sat down to tell his love story to his two children — quite expertly, might we add — the story was longer than anyone could have guessed. Mainly because of the dozens of women Ted (Josh Radnor) meets, only for them not to work out. Thanks to this unusual quantity, the creators of HIMYM likely experienced a talent shortage, thus occasionally inviting stars from the music industry to share the burden.

From country singer Carrie Underwood to pop sensations like Katy Perry and Nicole Scherzinger (who can forget Canada’s Robin Sparkles!), many graced the screens of HIMYM fandom. But the one who stood out the most was Queen B—Britney Spears. Her contribution didn’t go unnoticed, not just because of her scene-stealing heroics but also because of the viewership she brought, which ultimately saved HIMYM from cancellation.

During Season 3, when How I Met Your Mother still hadn’t become the standout it’s now considered, Spears was recruited as a reinforcement to appear in “Ten Sessions” — an episode also remembered for its “two-minute date.” The singer’s eccentric portrayal of Abby, a nerdy, scatterbrained girl, indeed boosted the ratings, and without any ‘oops,’ she did it again for another episode.

The hilarious plotline witnesses Abby, a receptionist to Stella whom Ted romantically pursues, developing an unrequited crush on him, thus inducing a comedy of errors. However, as beneficial as her outing turned out to be, the “Toxic” singer’s inclusion wasn’t exactly smooth.

The original person signed to play Stella, Alicia Silverstone — best remembered for Clueless — found herself in an ironic predicament. Far from clueless about what she was committing to, Silverstone’s reps, threatened by the star power of the whale-tail-donning Britney Spears, pushed her to back out, paving the way for Sarah Chalke to step in.

While Spears’ appearance seemed incredulous and disruptive in shorthand, her acting prowess soon earned her great acclaim. Fellow HIMYM cast member Jason Segel, who portrays the music enthusiast Marshall Eriksen, disclosed that Spears had even ad-libbed a few “excellent” lines.

Britney Spears’ role has continued to age well over time, particularly noted for being unconventional — a contrast to most special guest stars who demand admiration solely for their fame. The fact that the pop sensation played a savior’s part in clearing the uncertainty surrounding How I Met Your Mother’s renewal is the cherry on top.

