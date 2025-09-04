Maddock Films’ Param Sundari began its box office journey on a good note. As expected, Janhvi Kapoor starrer scored an upward graph during the opening weekend, but the tables turned with the onset of the weekdays. There’s good news amid the chaos as it has emerged as Sidharth Malhotra’s #7 highest-grosser worldwide. Scroll below for day 6 update!

Param Sundari is stable at the overseas box office

Since its big release on August 29, 2025, there was no evident competition in Bollywood. Param Sundari made the most of the situation, garnering 14.21 crore gross at the overseas box office in only 6 days.

The Maddock Film production has axed the international lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Jaat (14 crore gross). It is now chasing Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (15 crores), which will be easily crossed today.

How much has Param Sundari earned worldwide in 6 days?

At the Indian box office, Tushar Jalota’s directorial accumulated 45.99 crore gross. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide earnings of Param Sundari reach 60.20 crore gross.

It was just yesterday that Param Sundari had surpassed Ittefaq (54.39 crores). Now, within 24 hours, the romantic comedy has left behind the global lifetime of Baar Baar Dekho (55.74 crores). It has officially emerged as the 7th highest-grossing film of Sidharth Malhotra at the worldwide box office.

Exciting times are ahead as it today it will leave behind Hasee Toh Phasee and overtake the 6th spot.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s highest worldwide grossers:

Ek Villain: 169.62 crores Kapoor & Sons: 147.94 crores Brothers: 140.3 crores Student Of The Year: 109.1 crores Marjaavaan: 65.34 crores Hasee Toh Phasee: 63.38 crores Param Sundari: 60.20 crores Baar Baar Dekho: 55.74 crores Ittefaq: 54.39 crores Thank God: 48.92 crores

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 days)

India net: 38.98 crores

India gross: 45.99 crores

Overseas gross: 14.21 crores

Worldwide gross: 60.20 crores

