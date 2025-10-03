Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is the #1 choice of audience at the Indian box office. There may be mixed reactions, but that’s barely impacting this Kannada period mythological action drama. It has now entered the 100 crore club in all languages in only 48 hours. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Kantara Chapter 1 earned between 43-45 crore net in India on day 2. It is setting new benchmarks for Sandalwood in 2025. Along with that, Hombale Films production is also a force to reckon with in the Hindi belt, giving Jolly LLB 3 and other releases a run for their money. It was a regular working Friday, but Rishab Shetty’s directorial maintained a good hold with only 27-30% drop.

The overall box office collection in India will get close to 104.85-106.85 crores net after two days, all languages included. Kantara Chapter 1 has entered the 100 crore club like a cakewalk. It is to be noted that there’s still two more days to go in the 4-day extended opening weekend. We can only expect a big storm at the box office!