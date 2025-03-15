Only Murders in the Building may have earned success and a lot of awards but what fans find the most interesting is the pairing the show gave them. Meryl Streep and Martin Short may have been in the industry for years but they are reported to have begun dating after starring on the popular show.

The two haven’t confirmed their romance but everyone knows about it no matter how much they hide it. A new report has now given insight into their relationship and how even their families have approved of them together. Here’s everything we know about the veteran stars and their love story.

Inside Meryl Streep & Martin Short’s Unexpected Love Story

According to Page Six, Meryl and Martin have been dating for more than a year and their romance was “completely unexpected” and quite honestly “took them by surprise.” They were reportedly not looking for a relationship or a romantic equation when they met but their connection made it hard to stay away. They began dating and “Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin.”

“He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all around positive person. She loves being around him,” a source shared with the portal. Their characters Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam even got married during the show, giving fans a swoony glimpse of the pairing and their chemistry.

To add to the above, Meryl and Martin’s “friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together,” per the report. For the unversed, Meryl first dated John Cazale who died from lung cancer in 1978. She was later married to Don Gummer, for 40 years before departing in 2017 and the split was revealed in 2023.

Matin, on the other hand, was married to Nancy Dolman for 30 years but she died from ovarian cancer in 2010. “Meryl and Martin have bonded over the loss of their exes,” the source stated, referring to the commonality of both of them losing their former partner’s to cancer. As for the status of the two, they are happily dating and have absolutely no plans to tie the knot.

The report pointed out, “Meryl is still legally married to Don but even if she were divorced, that’s just not something that she or Martin are interested in. They’re happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend.” They are grateful for their unexpected romance and are basking in the glory of each other’s company.

“They’ve been friends for years and have several mutual friends” and have often “traveled in the same social circles” but they never considered each other on the romantic relationship radar until they met during Only Murders in the Building and struck a connection they just could not escape from.

