Los Angeles has been a witness of the Logan and Forrester drama for years but the latest spectacles were ones to remember. Be it Forrester Creations being back in the hands of those it belongs to or Hope being outraged and dumping Carter after he chose the job over their romance.

The previous episode saw Taylor walk in on Brooke’s reconciliation plea to Ridge. On the other hand, Hope struggled to look past Carter’s betrayal but he remained steadfast in their relationship. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch and enjoy the long-running and hit soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 26, 2025

The episode features Daphne making her move on Carter. Even though she first started seducing him as a part of a plan by Steffy, Daphne fell for him along the way. She cannot keep him off her mind and wants him in her life. Daphne is also keeping the secret that she was a part of Steffy’s plan to take back Forrester Creations. If Carter finds out, he’ll never forgive her.

When she makes her move on Carter, will he accept it like he did during their kiss not too long ago? Now that Hope has dumped Carter without a second thought, will the latter decide to finally move on and give Daphne a chance? Or will he remain stupid and stubborn in winning Hope back?

Even though he has an inkling that she was using him to take Forrester Creations for herself, will he still keep wooing her? Or will he actually find something real with Daphne? Meanwhile, Ridge decides between Brooke and Taylor. Seasons come and go, people change and life goes on but one thing that never ceases is the triangle between Ridge, Taylor and Brooke.

The two women are constantly fighting for him while he remains indecisive. Even though it was quite clear that Ridge was happy with Taylor, Brooke cannot seem to accept it. She goes over to him with tears in her eyes and asks him to reconcile with her again. Brooke asked him to choose her over Taylor and that’s when the latter walked in, exasperated at this yet again.

When he makes his decision yet again, what will Ridge choose? Will he continue to be with Taylor or will he give Brooke another chance after being brainwashed by her? How will this change things for them? And for their kids, Ridge and Brooke’s daughter Steffy, and Brooke’s daughter Hope.

