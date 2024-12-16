HBO is bringing back Winter again, and they’re here to quench our Westeros thirst with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. This Game of Thrones prequel will explore the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his sassy sidekick, young Prince Aegon ‘Egg’ Targaryen. This would be another story that will take us on a journey of battles. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, this show will take us a century before Game of Thrones.

What Is The Release Window Of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Good news, Game of Thrones fans! According to Business Insider, HBO has locked the release window for A Knight in the Seven Kingdom in 2025. But whether it’s summer or late 2025 is still up in the air. While the filming wrapped up in September 2024, the timeline looks solid, though post-production might take its sweet time. Unlike Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, this prequel doesn’t need loads of CGI (no dragons, no White Walkers, just vibes). Bottom line? Expect it to drop in the second half of 2025. Fingers crossed for summer.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdom Possible Cast & Crew

The cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdom is here, and they’re giving us some major Westeros vibes. The former rugby player turned knightly hunk, Peter Claffey, will don the armor as Ser Duncan the Tall. At the same time, Dexter Sol Ansell will tackle the royal mischief of Egg, aka Undercover King Aegon V Targaryen.

Others include Finn Bennett as the villainous Aerion Targaryen and Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, the puppeteer who faces his wrath. We’ve also got Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, and Henry Ashton as the dreamy (literally) Daeron Targaryen. Behind the scenes, George R.R. Martin and his squad return with Ira Parker as co-executive producer. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also serve as executive producers.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdom Plot

The official synopsis released by HBO reads, “A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Is There A Teaser For Game of Thrones Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdom?

HBO hasn’t yet shown a full-fledged trailer, but they teased us with a brief teaser. Watch it here:

