The popular neo-western drama Yellowstone has finally concluded, and the second part of the last season featured some surprising deaths. Kevin Costner’s exit from the show shocked fans, and his character, John Dutton’s death, was heartbreaking for many of them.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor seems to have moved on from the show. He recently spoke about the series finale and commented on his co-actor Luke Grimes’ recent comment, which revealed that the two have not been on any talking terms. Here’s what Costner divulged about the same.

Kevin Costner On John Dutton’s Death & Yellowstone Finale

When asked about John Dutton’s death and the series finale of Yellowstone, Costner seemed to be in no mood to talk about it. He told Daily Mail that he was not thinking about the show’s finale.” I don’t think I’ve given it any thoughts; we’ll just let it go,” he expressed, hinting at having moved on from the Paramount series now that he had left (and it was over).

Kevin Costner On Not Being In Being In Contact With Luke Grimes

The 69-year-old was also asked about Luke Grimes recently, revealing that they were not in contact with each other. “No. We are done talking,” Costner responded. Meanwhile, Grimes disclosed the information during his recent interview with Men’s Health. “It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it’s just, he’s Kevin Costner,” he had said.

The 40-year-old added, “He’s a big deal. I do have his phone number; I don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out.” Regardless, Grimes further stated that Costner could contact him if he wanted to. He also dished his exit from the show in the same interview, saying that nobody saw it coming but accepted that these things happen and happen fast.

“In our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil,” Grimes concluded. Meanwhile, back in 2023, there were several reports about the differences between Costner and Taylor Sheridan, the creator and showrunner of Yellowstone. The tension between them led to rumors and questions about the show’s future.

Taylor Sheridan On Kevin Costner’s Portrayal Of John Dutton

Regardless, they concluded, and Costner left the show. His character John Dutton’s death was featured in the second part of the final fifth season. Meanwhile, Sheridan spoke about the situation in 2023 and told The Hollywood Reporter that his opinion of Costner as an actor hadn’t altered regardless of anything that might have happened on set.

“His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful — and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone,” the writer had told the portal. Yellowstone concluded on December 15, with its final episode being aired. A few spinoffs in the same universe are in the works.

