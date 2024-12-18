After quite a long wait, Yellowstone season 5 has concluded and so has the neo-western series. The final episode of the show aired on December 15, 2024, and the show featured deaths of quite a few characters. Most of the cast has spoken up about their experience filming on the show and what they thought about the ending chosen by the creator and the writers.

Kevin Costner, who played John Dutton on the show, has had his own set of issues during the later part of Yellowstone’s 5 season long journey. His character exited from the show in the final season and Luke Grimes has revealed that he hasn’t contacted the veteran ever since. Here’s why.

Why Has Luke Grimes Not Talked To Kevin Costner Post His Exit From Yellowstone?

*Spoiler alert, Yellowstone season 5 spoiler*

During a conversation with Men’s Health magazine, Grimes revealed that he hasn’t been in touch with Kostner since he left and his character John Dutton died off. “It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it’s just, he’s Kevin Costner,” the 40-year-old laughed. “He’s a big deal. I do have his phone number, I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out,” he added.

Grimes stated that despite that, Costner can reach out to him if he wants to. He also talked about the reported differences between Costner and the makers and his eventual exit from the show. The actor said how none of the cast members saw it coming the way it did. “Just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they’re not predictable,” he stated.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum felt that in their “little Yellowstone world,” the death of Cosner’s character John “helped ramp the show up into a boil.” Grimes also opened up about his character Kayce Dutton and his entire arc on the show. He felt that the role featured a lot of struggle between Kayce’s “personal family and then the legacy of his larger family.” The actor pointed out that viewers saw him take action, which was hard and uncomfortable.

Luke Grimes On Playing Kayce Dutton And The Ending

Grimes felt it was “frustrating” playing Kayce because of how indecisive he was. “Even up until last season, he spends a lot of time sitting on a porch talking about how he doesn’t know where he belongs,” he mused and said that as a person, he doesn’t relate to it at all because he has always known what he has wanted and been focused. He also called the ending “perfect.”

“I think anyone who cares about Kayce will be very, very pleased with how everything goes,” Grimes divulged. He disclosed that Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner and creator of Yellowstone, had the ending in mind from the very beginning.

