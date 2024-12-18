In 1996, Natalie Portman was set to play Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, but there was one problem: Leo was 21. That age gap made the studio and director say, “Nah, not gonna fly.”

In an interview with HelloGiggles, Natalie alluded, “It was a complicated situation. At the time I was 13 and Leonardo was 21 and it wasn’t appropriate in the eyes of the film company or the director, Baz. It was kind of a mutual decision too that it just wasn’t going to be right at the time.” Translation: Too creepy for comfort.

So, Natalie got the boot. But did she let that stop her? Nah. She bounced back faster than a Hollywood plot twist. In 1996, she appeared in Beautiful Girls, Everyone Says I Love You, and Mars Attacks!

Baz Luhrmann eventually went with Claire Danes for Juliet—who was 17 at the time. The age difference still raised a few eyebrows but felt less problematic. The film went on to become a 90s cult classic, blending Shakespearean tragedy with flashy visuals and angsty vibes. Meanwhile, Natalie just kept racking up iconic roles, eventually snagging an Oscar for Black Swan and becoming an unstoppable force in Hollywood.

But Natalie’s career wasn’t just about red carpets and box office hits. She’s been open about the challenges of growing up in Hollywood, like being sexualized as a child. On Armchair Expert, she told Dax Shephard, “Being sexualized as a child took away from my own sexuality because it made me afraid. So many people had this impression of me that I was super-serious and prude and conservative as I got older. I consciously cultivated that because it was a way to make me feel safe. If someone respects you, they’re not going to objectify you.” Heavy stuff. But it’s a real reminder that Hollywood can be a minefield, especially for young actors.

Natalie’s almost role in Romeo + Juliet became a quirky “what could’ve been” moment. But instead of sinking into disappointment, she soared. She carved out a career that combined talent, grit, and resilience—winning Oscars and staying true to herself along the way.

So, while she never got to share the screen with Leo as Juliet, Natalie Portman still snagged a victory: a career that defied expectations, silenced doubters, and turned childhood setbacks into Hollywood wins.

