*Spoiler alert, key moments from the season finale mentioned*

The season and series finale of Yellowstone wrapped up a few days back. Fans have since been reacting to the ending, the shocking deaths featured, and how the storylines of the characters wrapped up. The hit neo-western series might even have hinted at a potential spinoff with the finale’s ending.

Christina Voros, the executive producer of the show and the director of 12 episodes of Yellowstone, has opened up about the dramatic fight between siblings Beth and Jamie Dutton. Yes, the same fight which led to the former killing her brother and later moving to another ranch with her husband Rip. Here’s what she revealed about the crazy fight and the thought behind it.

Yellowstone 5: Producer Dishes On Beth & Jamie’s Fight In Season Finale

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Voros revealed that the violent fight between the Dutton siblings was a key part of their respective journeys. She revealed that when she first read about the explosive scene in the final script written by Taylor Sheridan, the writer, showrunner, and creator of the Paramount+ show, she was actually not surprised by it at all.

“Their relationship feels almost Shakespearean to me. There was no way that was ever not going to end in some kind of tragedy,” Voros divulged. She added that both Beth and Jamie have been “fairly equal adversaries” over the course of Yellowstone which is why it was very important that the winner or the result of the outburst fight not be predictable to the viewers.

“If you knew who was going to win going into that fight, it wouldn’t have been interesting,” she mused and added that a lot of effort was put into creating the sibling rivalry over the years and across seasons. “It needed to be the fight to end all fights, and that was very important to Taylor from the beginning,” Voros explained. She stated that Sheridan had a “clear vision” of the fight and how it needed to do justice to the animosity created.

Yellowstone Producer On Farewell To Show

The producer also spoke about bidding the show goodbye and how every single person wanted to be on set to soak it all in before the final farewell. “We knew that our days were numbered and we knew it was the end of an era,” she revealed. This was why a lot of cast members used to show up on set during days they didn’t have scenes to shoot. The point was to just be around the rest of the cast and crew as the show inched closer to wrap up.

“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. I think it was beautiful that Taylor came back to do the final episode. It felt very fitting,” she mused and said that it was like a wonderful closure for everyone that Sheridan helmed the last episode. Yellowstone’s final episode aired on December 15, 2024.

