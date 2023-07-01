Pop star Olivia Rodrigo released her new single ‘Vampire’ on Friday, and termed the feeling as “cathartic”.

“Vampire song and video out now,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 20, announced on Instagram, as she shared some intimate details about the songwriting process, reports People magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I made it with my very talented, wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” Olivia Rodrigo wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the ‘Vampire’ music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano.

“It’s one of my favourite songs on the album, and it felt very cathartic to finish. I’m so happy it’s in your hands now, and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” Olivia Rodrigo concluded.

The post included several snaps of Rodrigo on the set of the ‘Vampire’ video, including a close-up that showed bite marks on her neck. Other photos showed the singer covered with fake blood near camera equipment and making a face with her eyes rolled back and tongue rolled out.

The release of ‘Vampire’ marks Rodrigo’s first official single since the release of her debut album Sour in May 2021 and is the first track from her sophomore album, ‘Guts’.

As per People magazine, Olivia Rodrigo opened up about the new single and album in a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I’m doing so many emotions. I’m nervous, excited, terrified, happy, everything. Definitely eagerly anticipating putting these songs out,” she said of her new music. “I think I’ve lived with them for so long. I’m actually very excited to put them into someone else’s hands and not have ownership over them anymore (sic).”

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Once Gave M*sturbation Tips, Detailing To Use N*pple Clamps Or An*l Beads, & Hand Mirrors To Get Orgasm: “By Stimulating All The Bits & Bobs Down There”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News