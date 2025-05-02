The month of May means different things for different people but it definitely promises the start of summer. While there is quite a lot of competition in the world of streaming due to the many options to choose from, Netflix remains the most known and popular. Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney, Peacock, Apple TV, Paramount and provide good competition but it still reigns supreme.

Apart from its worldwide reach and popularity, it is also the home of several films, shows, limited series, reality television content and more. Here’s what new releases Netflix is adding to its already vast library. From the Twilight film franchise to documentaries, live events, iconic movies and lots more.

Netflix, May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime, Season 1

Mid90s

Past Lives

Paul

Sisters

The Biggest Fan

The Equalizer 2

The Four Seasons, Season 1

The Walk

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Trainwreck

Why I Dress Up For Love, Season 1

May 2

Bad Boy, Season 1

Peninsula

Unseen, Season 2

May 4

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5

Britain and the Blitz

Mighty Monsterwheelies, Season 2

May 6

The Devil’s Plan, Season 2

UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

May 7

Full Speed, Season 2

Lost Bullet 3: Last Bullet

May 8

Blood of Zeus, Season 3

Forever, Season 1

Heart Eyes

May 9

Nonnas

Too Hot to Handle: Italy, Season 1

The Royals

May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds

May 13

Bad Thoughts, Season 1

UNTOLD: The Liver King

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, Season 1

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Garbo: Where Did You Go?

Smile

Snakes and Ladders, Season 1

May 15

Bet, Season 1

Franklin, Season 1

Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4

Pernille, Season 5

Secrets We Keep

Thank You Next, Season 2

The Reserve

May 16

Dear Hongrang, Season 1

Football Parents, Season 1

Rotten Legacy, Season 1

The Quilters

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre

May 22

Sirens

Sirens is a dark comedy limited series based on the 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The story happens on a weekend at a beach estate and is described as an “incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.” It stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon.

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth, Season 8

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not, Season 1

May 26

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

May 27

Better Late Than Single, Season 1

Better Late Than Single is a dating reality series where lifelong singles get expert help for style, health, and confidence. They live together for 9 days, getting makeovers and dating guidance while seeking real connections.

May 28

F1: The Academy, Season 1

F1: The Academy Season 1 is a 7-part docu series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. It follows female drivers as they battle it out across the 2024 F1 Academy season. These drivers have incredible journeys as they chase their dreams, overcome challenges, and push the limits on and off the track while facing questions, misogyny and doubts. It is a “story of determination, talent, and the future of motorsport.”

May 29

Department Q, Season 1

Department Q is a British crime thriller television series revolving around a former top-rated detective who is wracked with guilt after an attack that left his partner paralyzed and a policeman dead. He is brash, brilliant, the head of a police department and leads an unlikely team of misfits to solve cases.

May 30

A Widow’s Game

A Widow’s Game is a Spanish crime drama murder mystery film about a young widow who is the prime suspect in her husband’s stabbing. As per the official synopsis, “When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow’s perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.” It stars Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, Carmen Machi.

May 31

Tudum 2025

Tudum is Netflix’s annual event which gives fans a glimpse of the shows and films they have been waiting for. It covers the releases of the year and provides fans with teasers, inside information and more. The 2025 edition is set to air on the final day of May and will air on the streaming platform.

