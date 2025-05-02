The month of May means different things for different people but it definitely promises the start of summer. While there is quite a lot of competition in the world of streaming due to the many options to choose from, Netflix remains the most known and popular. Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney, Peacock, Apple TV, Paramount and provide good competition but it still reigns supreme.
Apart from its worldwide reach and popularity, it is also the home of several films, shows, limited series, reality television content and more. Here’s what new releases Netflix is adding to its already vast library. From the Twilight film franchise to documentaries, live events, iconic movies and lots more.
Netflix, May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule
May 1
- Angi: Fake Life, True Crime, Season 1
- Mid90s
- Past Lives
- Paul
- Sisters
- The Biggest Fan
- The Equalizer 2
- The Four Seasons, Season 1
- The Walk
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Trainwreck
- Why I Dress Up For Love, Season 1
Trending
May 2
- Bad Boy, Season 1
- Peninsula
- Unseen, Season 2
May 4
- Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
May 5
- Britain and the Blitz
- Mighty Monsterwheelies, Season 2
May 6
- The Devil’s Plan, Season 2
- UNTOLD: Shooting Guards
May 7
- Full Speed, Season 2
- Lost Bullet 3: Last Bullet
May 8
- Blood of Zeus, Season 3
- Forever, Season 1
- Heart Eyes
May 9
- Nonnas
- Too Hot to Handle: Italy, Season 1
- The Royals
May 11
- ABBA: Against the Odds
May 13
- Bad Thoughts, Season 1
- UNTOLD: The Liver King
May 14
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, Season 1
- Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
- Garbo: Where Did You Go?
- Smile
- Snakes and Ladders, Season 1
May 15
- Bet, Season 1
- Franklin, Season 1
- Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4
- Pernille, Season 5
- Secrets We Keep
- Thank You Next, Season 2
- The Reserve
May 16
- Dear Hongrang, Season 1
- Football Parents, Season 1
- Rotten Legacy, Season 1
- The Quilters
May 20
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre
May 22
- Sirens
Sirens is a dark comedy limited series based on the 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The story happens on a weekend at a beach estate and is described as an “incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.” It stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon.
May 23
- Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
- Big Mouth, Season 8
- Fear Street: Prom Queen
- Forget You Not, Season 1
May 26
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
- Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
May 27
- Better Late Than Single, Season 1
Better Late Than Single is a dating reality series where lifelong singles get expert help for style, health, and confidence. They live together for 9 days, getting makeovers and dating guidance while seeking real connections.
May 28
- F1: The Academy, Season 1
F1: The Academy Season 1 is a 7-part docu series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. It follows female drivers as they battle it out across the 2024 F1 Academy season. These drivers have incredible journeys as they chase their dreams, overcome challenges, and push the limits on and off the track while facing questions, misogyny and doubts. It is a “story of determination, talent, and the future of motorsport.”
View this post on Instagram
May 29
- Department Q, Season 1
Department Q is a British crime thriller television series revolving around a former top-rated detective who is wracked with guilt after an attack that left his partner paralyzed and a policeman dead. He is brash, brilliant, the head of a police department and leads an unlikely team of misfits to solve cases.
May 30
- A Widow’s Game
A Widow’s Game is a Spanish crime drama murder mystery film about a young widow who is the prime suspect in her husband’s stabbing. As per the official synopsis, “When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow’s perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.” It stars Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, Carmen Machi.
May 31
- Tudum 2025
Tudum is Netflix’s annual event which gives fans a glimpse of the shows and films they have been waiting for. It covers the releases of the year and provides fans with teasers, inside information and more. The 2025 edition is set to air on the final day of May and will air on the streaming platform.
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: Destination X: Premiere Date, Cast & What To Expect From Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hosted Reality Series
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News