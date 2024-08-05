Megan Fox, who was once fired from Transformers 3 by Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg in 2009, came to their defense a decade later when erotic footage of the actress dancing in a bikini as a teen emerged online.

In 2020, Transformers director Michael Bay came under fire over a re-emerged footage of Megan Fox talking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2009 about a disquieting incident from her early career when she was 15 years old. In the video, Fox recounted her first audition, saying that when she was 15, Bay filmed her wearing a bikini and dancing under a waterfall.

The test scene was filmed for Fox to play an extra in a club scene in the 2003 film Bad Boys II. Shortly after, social media users began to slam Bay for sexualizing Megan Fox at a young age and also, dug up a report in the Observer in 2009 alleging Fox was asked to wash Bay’s car as part of her audition for Transformers.

In response to the outcry, Fox posted a lengthy statement on social media defending Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, who produced Transformers. Megan Fox refuted allegations that her Transformers audition was exploitative, highlighting she was “19 or 20” at the time. She added, “I was not underaged at the time, and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s [car] in a way that was extraneous to the script.”

She continued, “When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael [Bay], and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

Megan Fox was fired from the Transformers franchise after the first two films when she criticized Michael Bay in a magazine interview, saying, “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets.” Years later, Michael Bay claimed that the executive producer Spielberg, who is Jewish, insisted she should be axed from the franchise.

