Megan Fox, the reigning queen of early ‘00s blockbusters like Transformers, and Jennifer’s Body, was giving Hollywood a reality check, flipping the whole script.

In a 2009 interview, Fox compared Transformers director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler, which led to her being fired from the franchise. Reflecting on the ordeal in an interview years later, she didn’t hold back: “I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point.” The media frenzy and subsequent fallout forced her into an almost decade-long Hollywood hiatus. By the time the world realized they’d gone too far, the damage was done. “Suddenly, everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back,’” she said. But Fox wasn’t the same anymore. She had to become tougher, harder even, to survive in the business.

Fox’s decision to step away wasn’t just about her career—it was about self-preservation. “I had to adopt a belief system that only I was going to take care of myself,” Fox revealed. Her own armor became her shield, as she reckoned with being cast aside by both Hollywood and fans alike. That kind of emotional toll? Heavy. She felt “outcast or rejected” and closed herself off from the world.

The media’s intense scrutiny didn’t stop there. In a candid interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox opened up about being hyper-sexualized while working on Bad Boys II—at just 15 or 16. Although she clarified that she wasn’t preyed upon by Bay on Transformers, her experience still highlighted how pervasive Hollywood’s mistreatment of young actresses was.

Fox’s battle with body dysmorphia further underscored her complex relationship with fame and beauty. Despite being voted the “sexiest woman alive” at one point, she revealed to Sports Illustrated that she’s never seen herself the way others do. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever,” she admitted. Her struggles with body image began young—long before Hollywood took its toll.

But now? Fox is stronger, using that past hurt to fuel her next moves. After all, this is the woman who’s back on magazine covers, gracing Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue alongside icons like Martha Stewart (yep, at 81!). And don’t be surprised if she pops up in a Marvel or DC role soon. “I do want to find a Marvel or DC character that I’ve always wanted to play,” she said, hinting at her next chapter.

Megan Fox isn’t just reclaiming her space—she’s rewriting her own rules. Hollywood better keep up.

