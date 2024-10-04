Before donning Loki’s iconic horns, Hiddleston had his eyes on Thor. If fate had shifted a tad, the trickster we adore could’ve been the God of Thunder.

Let’s rewind to the time when Hiddleston dropped this news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts,” he revealed. Nuts? Yeah, you could say that. For three whole months, Hiddleston went through the audition process, gunning to play the big blonde Avenger. At the time, Marvel wanted fresh faces—less established actors who wouldn’t already be tied to certain roles in the audience’s minds. Hiddleston was like, “If you’re over 6 feet tall and have blonde hair, you could have a pop at it.” So, naturally, he gave it his best Thor shot.

And there’s even video proof! That infamous audition tape—where Hiddleston rocks a blonde wig and hauls around a replica of Thor’s hammer—keeps floating around online. In it, you can see him channeling all his thunderous energy, but looking back, even he admits, “We can all agree the right man got the job.” Enter Chris Hemsworth, the guy who nailed it as Thor and gave us those iconic arms to gawk at.

But it didn’t take long for Hiddleston to find his real calling. Thor director Kenneth Branagh saw something else brewing in Tom—something mischievous. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Branagh said, “Tom gave you the impression he could be ready for anything performance-wise. He’s got a mischievous sense of humor, so does Loki.” And bam! The perfect villain was born.

The twist? Hiddleston, aiming for hero status, ended up crafting one of the MCU’s greatest villains—Loki, the God of Mischief. Loki snagged fans’ hearts from Thor (2011) to The Avengers and beyond with his razor-sharp wit and charm. Fast forward to 2021—Loki’s star power exploded, and our favorite trickster landed his very own series on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston’s performance? Absolute fire! With season two on the horizon, Loki is firmly cemented as one of the MCU’s most intriguing and adored characters.

In hindsight, the Marvel gods clearly knew what they were doing. Could you even imagine Hiddleston not playing Loki? Thor may have ended up with the hammer, but Tom got something arguably better—an iconic character that made him a superstar in his own right.

