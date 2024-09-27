Megan Fox, who gave us unforgettable performances in movies like Transformers, once spent her days behind the register, serving fruity delights.

In a candid chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Fox recalled her only “normal” job, and trust us, it came with its fair share of quirks. “I mostly worked behind the register,” she shared. But Fridays? That was when things got fruity! Someone had to dress up as a piece of fruit for promotional duties, and guess who got stuck in a giant banana suit? You got it—Megan Fox! “I was a banana, a giant banana,” she laughed, adding, “What was bad about it was that your face wasn’t hidden; there was a thing cut out for your face.”

Picture this: a young Megan, decked out in a banana costume, waving at cars zooming by on the highway. If that doesn’t make you chuckle, what will? But it wasn’t all laughs. She experienced her share of sticky situations (literally), handling fruit pulp while promoting smoothies to the masses.

As Fox reminisced, a man dressed in a banana suit popped up to spook her during the interview. Cue the laughter! Who knew a Hollywood star could have such a relatable and goofy past?

Despite her glamorous life now, Fox’s generosity shines through. She revealed in UsWeekly that she carries a wad of $20 bills in her purse specifically for tips. “I always bring cash for tips and I never give less than $20,” she stated. This habit stems from her humble beginnings in that smoothie shop. “I used to work in a smoothie shop, so I know the value of a tip!” Talk about staying grounded!

Now a mother of two, Fox shares her life with husband Brian Austin Green and their adorable kids, Noah and another on the way. Balancing family and her busy career? It’s a challenge she meets head-on. “It was weird,” she said of her banana days, but they certainly helped shape her into the kind-hearted person she is today.

