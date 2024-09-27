Produced on an ultra-low budget of just USD 800 (approximately INR 67,000), Milk & Serial is free on YouTube and has a 1 hour and 2 minutes runtime. Despite its modest resources, Milk & Serial has garnered enthusiastic reviews, particularly on Reddit, where its popularity continues to grow.

Created by YouTuber Curry Barker, Milk & Serial exemplifies the potential of independent filmmaking in the horror genre. Its inventive use of found-footage techniques and storytelling has struck a chord with audiences, positioning Milk & Serial as a rising star in the online horror scene. Horror films have a long tradition of thriving on low budgets; a prime example is The Blair Witch Project, which was produced on a modest budget speculated to be between USD 200,000 and USD 750,000. Despite its humble origins, The Blair Witch Project became a cultural phenomenon, grossing USD 248.6 million at the box office.

In today’s digital age, it’s easier than ever for filmmakers to produce compelling content on minimal budgets. Platforms like YouTube offer a space for these projects to reach a wide audience, enabling films like Milk & Serial to gain significant attention and build a loyal fanbase, all without relying on traditional distribution channels.

Curry Barker serves as the director, writer, actor, and one of the cinematographers for the film, while Cooper Tomlinson takes on the roles of producer, actor, and fellow cinematographer. The result is a work that is innovative, raw, and genuine, making it a must-see for horror fans in search of a chilling experience. While in film school, Barker met Tomlinson, but both ultimately chose to drop out.

Milk & Cereal opens with a YouTuber who acquires an unregistered pistol on the black market. In a twisted prank for his friend’s surprise birthday party, he uses the weapon to stage a mock shooting with blank rounds and a blood squib, and then the group’s pranks escalate.

Disclaimer: The above box office and budget figures have been obtained from various sources, including Wikipedia and other platforms. Koimoi has not independently verified these figures.

