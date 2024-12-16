Squid Game, the live-and-die game series is gearing up for season 2, and let’s say, it’s going to be more intense. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) is back in action, ready to take on the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and end those deadly games once and for all.

But this time, season 2 is coming shorter than season 1, with only 7 episodes, down from 9. Well, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has his reasons, and it looks like he’s trimming the fat for a more focused, high-stakes ride.

Squid Game Season 2 Has Only Seven Episodes

In a recent interview with Deadline, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared the real reason why season 2 is coming with just 7 episodes instead of the 9 we saw in season 1. Turns out, it’s all about storytelling precision.

He shared, “I wrote seasons two and three at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for Season 3. When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had the first seven episodes as Season 2 and then the rest of Season 3.”

What To Expect From Squid Game Season 2?

Squid Game season 2 will return with a wild ride as Gi-hun will dive back into the deadly games, not for the cash, but to take down the Front Man and uncover the sinister truth. After season 1’s emotional gut-punch, he’s channeling his survivor’s guilt into some serious sleuthing.

Though only 7 episodes, fans should expect a faster-paced season where Gi-hun’s role in the games wraps up quickly, paving the way for an epic finale in season 3. Will he win again? End the games early? Who knows, maybe Netflix’s rumored American version will even tie into the chaos.

Squid Games season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed Robert Downey Jr. Was The Reason She Signed Iron Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News